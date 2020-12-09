How cloud-based SIEM tools benefit SOC teams

One of the most prevalent technologies used in security operations centers today is the SIEM platform. However, SOC teams are struggling to adapt on-premises SIEM platforms to scale and deliver the promise of prioritized cloud-oriented threat monitoring, detection and response.

It is undoubtedly time for SIEM -- whose core functions and deployment models have not evolved in years -- to change with the times. It's time for cloud-based SIEM.

The problem with on-premises SIEM platforms Maintaining an on-premises SIEM deployment today can be extremely expensive, especially for large organizations. First, there are costly hardware requirements involved. Second, many disparate branch locations and remote sites will have to collect and send data back over dedicated WAN links to a central SIEM source. This can result in diminished bandwidth and potentially lead to lost events or fragmented streams of information.

Cloud-based SIEM features and capabilities By moving a SIEM platform to the cloud, organizations can better unify event data from on-premises infrastructure and cloud-native assets. For hybrid cloud deployments especially, a combined view of activities and events is essential. Cloud-based SIEM tools can enhance SOC cloud monitoring with the following capabilities: Prioritized cloud environment alerts. Automated alert prioritization ensures analysts focus on alerts associated with the highest level of risk within the environment. This requires deep understanding of cloud infrastructure and services. Automated detection capabilities should use analytics and machine learning to help analysts easily identify alerts of interest and follow-up actions.

Attack timelines. Grouping events based on identification of cloud-centric attack patterns is an important distinction of a cloud-based SIEM platform. Visualization of communications in the environment can also help show even junior analysts which types of attack patterns are observed.

Integration with cloud APIs for automation. To improve the speed and efficiency of SOC workflows and playbook execution, all primary SOC tooling should be integrated with cloud provider APIs as much as possible. This can streamline automation for containment and response actions, such as automatically tagging a suspicious workload and changing its network attributes for isolation during an investigation.