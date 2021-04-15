Get to know cloud-based identity governance capabilities

Cloud technology is changing the identity governance and administration, also known as identity governance or identity security, market. By 2022, cloud-based identity security products will augment or replace 75% of existing software-delivered identity governance worldwide, according to Gartner.

In anticipation, learn more about this emerging platform's components, benefits and use cases, as well as what to look for in a cloud identity governance service.

What identity governance offers To understand what identity governance does and how it can help their organizations, IT leaders should be aware of its two primary components: Identity governance policies and enforcement controls. These enable organizations to define identity and access management policies in numerous cloud environments and role assignments for end users and service accounts, as well as logging and access review auditing policies. Identity service administration tools. These administration tools and services can include federation and single sign-on tools to synchronize with existing identity stores. They can also facilitate provisioning into other service environments -- primarily in association with provisioning and deprovisioning tasks, as well as credential and account management. Additional capabilities may include device provisioning and access controls, management of entitlements, and reporting and monitoring dashboards.

How cloud identity governance advances business and security Implementing cloud-based identity governance platforms can yield several benefits. First, they simplify processes and practices -- including access requests, password requests and resets, and user provisioning -- which can also reduce operational costs. In addition, they offer a wide array of APIs that organizations can use to integrate with cloud services and on-premises application and user workflows. Second, cloud identity governance platforms are much easier to configure and start using, as no installation of hardware or complicated infrastructure is needed. Finally, identity governance services can significantly improve security controls and processes related to authentication, authorization, provisioning and auditing -- and prove invaluable for regulatory audits and compliance reporting.

Identity governance and administration use cases Organizations implement identity governance services to achieve numerous outcomes. Among the most prevalent use cases are the following: Develop and implement segregation of duties for cloud services and other applications.

Perform access reviews, and monitor for cloud service users to ensure appropriate use of cloud services and detect signs of compromised accounts or other malicious behaviors based on patterns of access.

Design and manage role assignments for business-specific requirements and services.

Report on identity configuration and oversight for compliance and internal policy adherence.

Integrate with on-premises directories and user entities with cloud-based application scenarios.