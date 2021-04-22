How cloud monitoring dashboards improve security operations

Security teams need a complete picture of the cloud services in use in their organization. This view should consolidate visibility across service providers, offer easy and seamless integration and comparison, and include granular measurements down to the smallest workload.

Achieving this perfect level of cloud visibility, however, is not always easy or even possible in many instances.

Cloud monitoring dashboards have thus become compelling both from a security and broader management point of view. They promise to enable better visibility and more informed decision-making and to help meet operational targets, such as availability, performance and budget. But they aren't always a silver-bullet answer to the cloud visibility challenge.

Here, explore these tools' features and security benefits, as well as the pros and cons of three deployment options.

Cloud monitoring dashboard security use cases Monitoring is, of course, beneficial to security -- dashboarding tools, in particular. First, monitoring can provide operational-level telemetry regarding workloads, such as log events. Obtaining this telemetry can help security teams accomplish the following tasks: Ensure workloads are in line with policies. For example, it can be used to determine whether VMs or containers are misconfigured.

For example, it can be used to determine whether VMs or containers are misconfigured. Isolate issues and gather information during incident response. For example, teams can review log information about individual components within an application.

For example, teams can review log information about individual components within an application. Establish a known security baseline. For example, using it to compare previous activity patterns with current ones can make clear whether an activity is in line with normal behavior. Second, the visibility gained from cloud monitoring dashboards can combine the operational picture with the following security features and products offered by cloud providers: security features at the workload level, such as information about firewall rule usage, security groups or authentication events;

native threat detection capabilities operating across workloads, such as Amazon GuardDuty and Azure Defender;

security-specific service offerings, such as AWS CloudTrail or Azure Sentinel; and,

provider-specific dashboards, such as AWS Security Hub or Azure Security Center. Using this information to augment overall operations ensures it is factored into operational decision-making. Cloud monitoring dashboards also enable decision-makers to obtain relevant information when needed. Lastly, cloud monitoring dashboards can yield information to security teams that would not be available otherwise. For example, usage-level information can be informative for managing cloud sprawl. Knowing when a business or technical team starts using a new cloud service can also indicate the beginning of an unexpected initiative. Seeing new workspaces, services or resources suddenly appear can inform the security team early on about development work that may require additional investigation.