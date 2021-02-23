The 8 best cloud security certifications for IT pros in 2021

Many professionals seeking a career in cloud security will turn to certifications to advance their learning and...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

prove their knowledge to potential employers.

The number of enterprise cloud deployments is growing: In 2019, more enterprise workloads were executed in the cloud (56%) than in on-premises data centers (44%) or branch offices (4%). Having someone well versed in cloud security on an IT team is integral to securing today's distributed environments.

As cloud adoption has furthered the need for cloud security pros, it has also increased the number of cloud security certifications available.

Are you trying to parse the differences and figure out which certifications will most advance your knowledge and career? Get the lowdown on the best cloud security certifications here.

1. (ISC)2 Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) The most well-known and established cloud security certification is (ISC)2's CCSP. Although (ISC)2's CISSP now contains more cloud material, its specialized CCSP program takes it to the next level and covers a broad range of cloud-related topics, from cloud application security to cloud platform security. Students should expect to invest quite a bit of time to pass this exam or should use a training vendor to prepare for this certification. Candidates must have a minimum of five years paid work experience before becoming certified. Three years must be in infosec, and one year must be in one or more of the six domains included in the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK): Cloud Concepts, Architecture and Design Cloud Data Security Cloud Platform & Infrastructure Security Cloud Application Security Cloud Security Operations Legal, Risk and Compliance The Cloud Security Alliance's (CSA) Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) can be substituted for one year of experience in the CCSK domains, or CISSP can be substituted for the entire CCSP experience requirement.

2. CSA Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge CSA's CCSK is a lighter alternative to CCSP certification. Launched in 2010, this certification is dedicated to cloud security, and just like CCSP, it goes into the technical details. There are a few major differences between CCSP and CCSK. For example, the CBK is not as broad for CCSK as it is for CCSP. The study material for CCSK -- sourced from the CSA Cloud Security Guidance v4, the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix and the EU Agency for Cybersecurity Cloud Computing Risk Assessment report -- is available on the internet for free, so no books or training courses are required. Also, there are no prerequisites or experience requirements for CCSK certification. In addition, the CCSK exam is available online and is open book. CCSK is a good alternative cloud security certification for an entry-level to midrange security professional with an interest in cloud data security but no justification to spend the time and costs required for the CCSP certification.

3. GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA) Launched in April 2020, GIAC's GCSA certification is specifically designed for developers, analysts and engineers working to secure cloud and DevOps environments. It encompasses topics such as automation of configuration management, continuous integration/continuous delivery and continuous monitoring, and how to use open source tools, the AWS toolchain and Azure services. There are no prerequisites for the GIAC certification, but it is based on SANS Institute's in-person or online SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation course. This five-day course covers topics in five sections: Introduction to DevSecOps Cloud Infrastructure and Orchestration Cloud Security Operations Cloud Security as a Service Compliance as Code The exam can be purchased by itself or at a discounted rate when bought in conjunction with the SANS training. Purchasing a certification attempt comes with two practice tests, which are in the same format as the exam.

4. Mile2 Certified Cloud Security Officer (C)CSO) The C)CSO certification from Mile2 consists of a five-day program that includes instructor-led sessions, self-study time and live virtual trainings. C)CSO is composed of 15 modules: Introduction to Cloud Computing and Architecture Cloud Security Risks ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) and Governance Legal Issues Virtualization Data Security Data Center Operations Interoperability and Portability Traditional Security BCM (Business Continuity Management) and DR Incident Response Application Security Encryption and Key Management Identity, Entitlement and Access Management Auditing and Compliance It also consists of 23 labs, including Virtual Machine Hardening, PaaS in Azure and Key Management in SaaS. Part of Mile2's Cloud Security and Virtualization career path, this advanced certification is ideal for professionals seeking careers in virtualization, cloud administration, auditing and compliance. General knowledge of cloud architectures and one year of experience in both virtualization and general infosec are recommended.

5. Arcitura Certified Cloud Security Specialist Arcitura offers several Cloud Certified Professional (CCP) certifications. Its Certified Cloud Security Specialist certification focuses specifically on the security threats associated with cloud platforms, cloud services and other cloud technologies, such as virtualization. Geared toward IT and security professionals and cloud architects, the Certified Cloud Security Specialist certification is composed of five modules: C90.01 CCP Fundamental Cloud Computing C90.02 CCP Cloud Technology Concepts C90.07 CCP Fundamental Cloud Security C90.08 CCP Advanced Cloud Security C90.09 CCP Cloud Security Lab Completion of these five modules and their respective exams results in Certified Cloud Security Specialist certification. A general background in IT is recommended, and exams must be taken in order -- for example, C90.01 must be completed prior to C90.02. Arcitura offers three exam formats: a single exam that covers all five modules; a partial exam that only tests modules 7, 8 and 9 (appropriate if modules 1 and 2 were completed for a different certification); or five separate, module-specific exams. Module-specific exams are available online via Pearson VUE. The combined exam is only available via on-site proctoring.

6. and 7. CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ and Cloud+ CompTIA offers two certifications that, while not security-specific, cover cloud security topics. Cloud Essentials+ is geared toward cloud business decision-making, while Cloud+ is more about technical cloud implementation. The entry-level Cloud Essentials+ certification covers specific cloud security concerns and measures, as well as risk management, incident response and compliance. Six months to one year of IT business analyst experience, along with some cloud technology experience, is recommended. The more in-depth Cloud+ certification covers how to implement appropriate security controls, as well as how to troubleshoot security issues in the cloud. Two to three years of system administration experience is recommended.