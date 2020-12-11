Tackle multi-cloud key management challenges with KMaaS

Applications today run on secrets. To deploy a simple application in the cloud, you need SSH keys to access VMs, API keys to interact with outside services and X.509 v3 certificates for your web server. You need client certificates to authenticate to secured web services, cryptographic keys to encrypt stored data and passwords for middleware or back-end data stores.

Storing all these secrets securely is a significant challenge -- especially in today's cloud-filled world. And, as multi-cloud becomes commonplace, the challenge only intensifies.

Cloud challenges traditional secrets management approaches Hardware security modules (HSMs) for internal usage historically helped secure secrets by providing a tamper-resistant, secure physical location where they could be stored. Likewise, encryption key management, often in the form of services, helped provide a central, secure repository for key and secret storage. The cloud, however, has exacerbated the challenges of secrets management. The traditional methods have somewhat less utility because cloud abstracts lower levels of the technology substrate. Consider an application fielded into an IaaS, for example. Everything below the OS is supplied by the provider. Implementation of physically attached services, such as HSMs, are out of the customer's direct control. Thus, a customer can employ cloud-based HSM offerings made available by the cloud service provider but not others. For PaaS and SaaS, HSM is not an option, barring those available from the service provider. The infrastructure is out of scope as well. This means key management services via API from the cloud provider, for example, are also inaccessible from a customer point of view. Many cloud service providers offer options to help with cloud secrets management -- for example, Azure provides Key Vault, AWS provides Key Management Service and Google Cloud Platform provides Cloud Key Management Service. Each of these offerings can help address the secure storage of secrets within a given cloud provider's context. While these provider-supplied services work well, they are specific to the cloud provider in use, and they all differ in the interface supplied to the customer. So, what happens when customers need a secrets management service to span multiple cloud providers or a hybrid environment? IT leaders must be aware of how multi-cloud key management addresses these challenges and how to implement it successfully to protect hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

Multi-cloud key management-as-a-service capabilities Multi-cloud key management is about extending key management capabilities into environments where multiple different clouds are in use. Cloud key management-as-a-service (KMaaS) models emerged to provide this capability as a rapidly provisioned, cloud-based service. Depending on the KMaaS offering, keys can be requested via Key Management Interoperability Protocol -- a standard for requesting keys from a key management server -- via a REST API using vendor-supplied stub modules, such as Public-Key Cryptography Standard 11, which employ the key management service. One advantage of this is it normalizes the interface to the key management mechanism. Thus, applications using the underlying key manager become more portable. The mechanism an application component uses to request access to keys or other secrets will be the same in an application hosted in a data center today, for example, even if that component moves to the cloud tomorrow. This is true whether an organization bursts to a public cloud for disaster recovery or demand reasons or migrates it to the public cloud or between public clouds. This bolsters security by minimizing the need to reissue secrets when moving between environments or export secrets for transmission to another location. In addition to standardization of the programmatic interface, KMaaS also standardizes administration. Administrative elements -- such as billing, approval flows, maintenance of key inventories and other tasks -- are centralized. This enables central visibility and reduced overhead associated with training staff on administrative workflows.