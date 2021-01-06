Organize a cloud IAM team to secure software-defined assets

As organizations build and deploy increasingly complex cloud architectures, the need for identity and access management is clear. IAM plays a central role in how software-defined assets and services interact, in addition to the traditional task of managing users and privileges.

To that end, more progressive organizations are building and implementing centralized cloud IAM teams to focus explicitly on this area of cloud security.

Getting started: How to build a cloud IAM team To create a cloud IAM team, start with an existing internal IAM team if one exists. Ideally, teams should be built from existing internal groups that already understand the business and goals of the organization. These teams are often focused primarily on directory services, such as Active Directory, federation and single sign-on (SSO), as well as provisioning and deprovisioning users. These are all critical elements of a cloud IAM strategy. However, additional IAM expertise is needed to adapt Windows and Unix privileges and permissions to cloud-based images and deployments, as well as configuring and managing cloud provider policy syntax and roles. Cloud-focused IAM teams should include individuals with a variety of skills and disciplines. Among these are directory services configuration and management experience -- making domain administrators and architects prime candidates. In addition, experience building federation policies and integrating SSO with SAML and OAuth or OpenID methods is key. Cloud engineers with expertise in cloud provider IAM frameworks, including Google Cloud Platform (GCP) IAM, AWS IAM and Azure role-based access control, are also well-equipped for a cloud IAM team role. If an internal IAM team does not exist, or if existing candidates do not have the expertise needed, a cloud-specific IAM team will require recruiting from outside the organization.