Implement Kubernetes for multi-cloud architecture security

Securing cloud workloads becomes more complex in multi-cloud environments for three major reasons. First, security features vary from provider to provider; Azure Sentinel is distinct from AWS CloudTrail, for example. Second, implementing security policies -- such as how to access logs, what types of data are logged or portal administrative access to resources -- differs across providers. Third, operational security tasks depend on the provider as well to account for nuances in service offerings. Thus, lock-in can occur when underlying security services are used directly by workloads.

To reduce these challenges, IT leaders can incorporate orchestration into the organization's multi-cloud strategy. Kubernetes, a popular open source container orchestration system, can be used to manage cloud workloads and provide a layer of abstraction between a cloud provider's native security services and its customers' security policy goals. In some cases, multi-cloud orchestration tools can also reduce lock-in by enforcing standardization across how security services are accessed and used. Plus, under the right circumstances, each of these use cases corresponds with potential security benefits.

Here, learn how Kubernetes can add value to multi-cloud security planning, as well as how to evaluate and select the right deployment option.

Security benefits of Kubernetes in multi-cloud environments The foundation of Kubernetes' security value proposition comes from its function as a framework to automate common management challenges. For example, when deploying VMs or application containers, orchestration manages provisioning, deprovisioning and as-needed resource scaling, as well as workload prerequisites and dependencies, such as secrets management. To understand the value of Kubernetes for multi-cloud architecture, consider the difference between a store credit card and a bank credit card. The store card provides access to extra features -- such as increased discounts and loyalty programs -- but is limited to one store. A generic card, alternatively, enables the cardholder to shop anywhere but without access to some or all of the extra benefits. The orchestration provider subsumes some security-critical elements in its offerings -- for example, enforcing adequate confidentiality for stored secrets, ensuring appropriate access controls to secrets and workloads, and verifying that new workloads are provisioned with appropriate configurations. Built-in security capabilities of the orchestration platform present organizations with an alternative to the cloud provider's native capabilities and, more importantly, capabilities the orchestration platform understands. This reduces vendor lock-in because the native security services of the provider aren't called directly. Instead of re-implementing underlying services, organizations can, in most cases, move to another provider's implementation of that same orchestration platform. Thus, the underlying implementation can be swapped out as needed in a way that is invisible to the workload. Likewise, supporting automation, metrics and custom tooling developed to interact directly with the orchestration platform can be easily redirected to a different environment should workloads move -- provided the features are supported by the platform natively. More on this topic Multi-cloud environments boast the ability to provide better service delivery, improved security and reduced costs. But they also require security teams to take on new challenges and learn new policies, tools and systems. Here, security practitioners can learn how to use technical controls, manage sprawl and ensure security in complex multi-cloud architectures. Cloud security policy configuration in AWS, Azure and GCP Tackle multi-cloud key management challenges with KMaaS