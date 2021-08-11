Cloud-native security benefits and use cases

Alongside the growth in cloud services use, the industry has given rise to the term cloud native. Unfortunately, it's often ambiguous as to what cloud native means and how it applies to security controls and best practices.

No current industry standard definition for cloud native exists that encompasses all use cases and cloud services. It's generally meant to indicate software objects, controls and capabilities offered as a service delivered by a cloud provider and not on premises.

The drivers of cloud-native security There are several security challenges driving organizations to use cloud-native security services and controls. First, some security tools and products haven't been adapted to cloud environments or haven't been ported adequately. This can be a major driver of cloud-native security adoption, especially when companies must meet compliance and regulation requirements. Another driver to use cloud-native services is depth of integration with a cloud provider's fabric. For services and tools that require a significant effort to set up, enabling a cloud-native security platform that is already integrated is worth considering. Additional reasons to use cloud-native services include enhanced or unique capabilities that are difficult or impossible to come by elsewhere, and reduced costs versus third-party tools from vendors with expensive licensing models.

When not to use cloud-native security Cloud-native security tools and services don't make sense in some scenarios, however. First, many types of cloud-native security controls and services offered by cloud providers aren't considered best-in-class offerings. The AWS Inspector vulnerability scanner, for example, offers minimal configuration and far fewer in-depth vulnerability checks compared to leading scanning engines from third-party providers. Second, cloud-native tools increase vendor lock-in, which can significantly inhibit a centralized and streamlined security operations function for multi-cloud deployments. AWS Security Hub, for example, doesn't apply to Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform, and Azure Security Center doesn't apply to GCP or AWS.