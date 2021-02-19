What is CIEM and why should CISOs care?

Among the many changes of 2020, Gartner added a new category to its Identity and Access Management Technologies Hype Cycle: cloud infrastructure entitlement management. While CIEM may sound and look similar to security information and event management, the two security solutions are not the same, and CIEM is going to be increasingly vital as organizations continue to prioritize companywide digital transformation.

For the first time, with SIEM, a single security solution could collect, store and analyze all server logs across all network traffic, generating valuable security alerts and speeding up incident response and remediation. Companies like IBM QRadar and HP ArcSight have been in the SIEM market for a long time, and cloud-native SIEM vendors, including Splunk, Sumo Logic and Exabeam, offer a wider set of capabilities suited for cloud-first and hybrid environments. But none of these SIEM vendors offer CIEM as of yet.

According to Gartner: "Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) offerings are specialized identity-centric SaaS solutions focused on managing cloud access risk via administration-time controls for the governance of entitlements in hybrid and multicloud IaaS. They typically use analytics, machine learning (ML) and other methods to detect anomalies in account entitlements, like accumulation of privileges, dormant and unnecessary entitlements. CIEM ideally provides remediation and enforcement of least privilege approaches."

For us, this means CIEM is the next generation of solutions for managing access and enforcing least privilege in the cloud. And, while CIEM does not fit neatly into any of the existing four cloud buckets --access management, identity and governance, privileged access and user authentication -- it has the potential to play across all of them while addressing new challenges in the multi-cloud universe.

Multi-cloud increases security complexity By the end of 2020, the worldwide public cloud market reached an estimated $250 billion, and Gartner predicted: "By 2023, 75% of security failures will result from inadequate management of identities, access and privileges, up from 50% in 2020." The Capital One breach is the most notable example of these increasing security challenges. As multi-cloud adoption continues to increase, movement of workloads to such environments requires keen analysis of IaaS accounts, privileges, and activity and granular controls since privileges and access control work differently for each cloud provider. This has created both a permissions gap in the marketplace and an opportunity in the marketplace. Gartner research showed: "By 2023, a new category of SaaS-delivered, converged identity and access management (IAM) platforms will be the preferred method for identity governance and administration (IGA), access management (AM) and privileged access management (PAM) in more than 45% of new IAM deployments."