Embrace speed and security for your cloud security strategy

Organizations have embraced the cloud as a means of expanding their business's value, while adding speed and scale to the process, something that has been accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. What is missing in many organizations, however, is understanding the need for both speed and security together.

Cloud is a disruptive technology that shifts the focus of IT operations away from on-premises data centers and traditional software development toward a scaled infrastructure and DevOps environment that supports continuous integration/continuous delivery. DevOps raised the bar on speed of delivery, and DevSecOps introduces ideas of continuously managing risk, security, compliance and legal requirements.

Speed vs. security? The focus on what defines the value of technical teams has changed steadily over the years, from a focus on infrastructure to one on software development to, now, a concentration on digital product delivery. Hard copies of a compliance report, for example, are now being transferred digitally. Meanwhile, the cloud lets companies scale their infrastructures and platforms rapidly. It has helped standardize developer tool sets and commoditize infrastructure and development platforms. The challenge that remains, however, is that many people are focused solely on speed. And that's a big problem. We've seen this play before -- with managed services, for instance, where people plunged ahead without considering the impact on security. But now, with high-profile, damaging and expensive data breaches regularly making headlines, security is a board-level issue that can't be ignored or put on a back burner. IT and operations departments have to provide a level of assurance that cloud adoption will also be secure. This includes having a clear operational plan.