Cloud security policy configuration in AWS, Azure and GCP

Implementing security policies We have studied the compliance and security frameworks and we've defined our security baseline. Now we need to implement it in our cloud environments. In this section, we will explore implementations in the major clouds, using the native security platforms. Since CIS is widely and globally adopted as the baseline for security policies, all sections will explore specific settings that CIS benchmarks recommend for the different platforms. Links to the benchmarks are provided in the Further reading section of this chapter. CIS provides recommendations, but also documents how policies should be implemented. For example, in GCP there is a recommendation to "ensure Cloud Audit Logging is configured properly across all services and all users from a project." CIS benchmarks also guide users to find where the setting needs to be configured and how; in this example, by going to audit logs at https://console.cloud.google.com/iam-admin/audit or by configuring it from the command line: gcloud organizations get-iam-policy ORGANIZATION_ID

gcloud resource-manager folders get-iam-policy FOLDER_ID

gcloud projects get-iam-policy PROJECT_ID The format in the CIS benchmarks is always the same, for all cloud platforms.

Implementing security policies in Azure Security Center Azure Security Center is a native service of Azure. In other words, you don't need to install or configure anything. From the Azure console, Security Center can be accessed immediately by simply enabling it. It then starts monitoring workloads that you have deployed in Azure: virtual machines, databases, storage accounts, networking components, and other Azure services. However, policies will need to be configured in Security Center. CIS lists some recommendations specific to Azure Security Center. The most important one is to activate the standard pricing tier in Security Center: this enables threat detection for all networks and VMs in the Azure tenant. Every CIS recommendation to implement a policy comes with an explanation. In the case of enabling the standard pricing tier, the rationale is that it allows greater defense-in-depth, with threat detection provided by the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC). Enabling the standard pricing tier and adjusting settings is done through the Security Center blade in the portal at https://portal.azure.com/#home, as shown in the following screenshot: Figure 14.1 -- Overview of the Security Center blade in the Azure portal The next action is to enable the monitoring agent to actually collect the data and make sure that the default policy setting, Monitor system updates, is not set to Disabled. Enabling this setting retrieves a daily list of available security and critical updates from Microsoft, both for Windows systems and for systems that run Linux distributions. These are the basic configuration settings to get Security Center started. The next step is to implement the security settings. In Security Center, enable settings for the following: Scanning vulnerabilities in operating systems

Enforcing endpoint protection

Monitoring disk encryption

Monitoring network security groups

Monitoring web application firewalls

Monitoring next-generation firewalls

Vulnerability assessment

Monitoring blob storage encryption

Monitoring just-in-time ( JIT ) network access

( ) network access Monitoring adaptive application whitelisting

Monitoring SQL auditing

Monitoring SQL encryption Lastly, there are a few settings that enable communication in case of high-severity alerts, by sending email notifications or text messages. Tip Azure has something more than just Azure Security Center: Azure Sentinel, a native SIEM solution. Sentinel is an intelligent defense-in-depth solution, especially when activating the security framework of MITRE ATT&CK® in Sentinel. ATT&CK is a knowledge base that is constantly updated with the latest threats and known attack strategies. A group of developers under the name of BlueTeamLabs have published templates and code to implement ATT&CK in Sentinel. It's worthwhile taking a look at this at https://github.com/BlueTeamLabs/sentinel-attack.

Implementing security policies in AWS Security Hub AWS offers a single security dashboard with AWS Security Hub. The solution aggregates monitoring alerts from various security solutions, such as CloudWatch and CloudTrail, but also collects findings from Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector, Amazon Macie, AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) Access Analyzer, and AWS Firewall Manager. CloudTrail, however, is the key element in Security Hub. CloudTrail constantly monitors the compliance of accounts that are used in the AWS environment. It also performs operational auditing and risk auditing, meaning it keeps track of all activity that is started from the console in your environment, enables analysis of changes to resources, and detects unusual activity. It's fair to say that CloudTrail is the engine underneath Security Hub. Security Hub makes it easy to start monitoring all activity in your AWS environment. It's accessible from the AWS console, as shown in the following screenshot: Figure 14.2 -- Accessing Security Hub in the AWS console There are a couple of things that need explaining in the preceding screenshot. The top part of the screen shows the security baselines that can be enrolled by default: Enable AWS Foundational Security Best Practices v1.0.0 and Enable CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark v1.2.0 have been ticked by default. The third one is the PCI DSS framework. PCI DSS stands for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and is specific to financial institutions. In the lower part of the screen, we see all the integrations that Security Hub offers: GuardDuty : Amazon's solution for threat detection.

: Amazon's solution for threat detection. Inspector : This tool assesses applications for exposure, vulnerabilities, and deviations from best practices valid for these applications.

: This tool assesses applications for exposure, vulnerabilities, and deviations from best practices valid for these applications. Macie : This solution monitors the data security and data privacy of your data stored in Amazon S3 storage.

: This solution monitors the data security and data privacy of your data stored in Amazon S3 storage. IAM Access Analyzer : This tool keeps track of accounts accessing environments in AWS and whether these accounts are still compliant with security policies.

: This tool keeps track of accounts accessing environments in AWS and whether these accounts are still compliant with security policies. Firewall Manager: This tool enables centralized management of all firewalls in the AWS environment. By clicking the Enable Security Hub button, the mentioned baselines with the named integrations will be enrolled. The CIS baseline should definitively be implemented as the worldwide accepted standard for securing online environments. Specific to AWS, CIS includes the following recommendations for settings to control security policies: Ensure CloudTrail is enabled in all regions.

Ensure CloudTrail log file validation is enabled.

Ensure that an S3 (storage) bucket used to store CloudTrail logs is not publicly accessible.

Ensure CloudTrail logs are integrated with CloudWatch logs.

Ensure AWS Config is enabled in all regions.

Ensure S3 bucket access logging is enabled on CloudTrail S3 bucket.

Ensure CloudTrail logs are encrypted at rest using KMS CMKs ( Key Management Services -- Customer Master Keys ).

( ). Ensure rotation for customer-created CMKs is enabled.

Ensure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) flow logging in all VPCs. Obviously, these are not all the settings: these are the most important settings for getting the logging and monitoring of security policies right. In the Further reading section, we include links to the various CIS benchmarks for the major clouds.